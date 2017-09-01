Muslims around world celebrate Eid as hajj enters final days

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday as some 2 million Muslim pilgrims carry out the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrimage is required of all Muslims with the means to perform once in a lifetime. For the final three days of hajj, pilgrims sleep in a large tent valley called Mina to take part in a symbolic stoning of the devil.

On Friday, pilgrims made their way toward a massive multi-story complex in Mina where pilgrims cast pebbles at three large columns. It is here where Muslims believe the devil tried to talk the Prophet Ibrahim out of submitting to God’s will.

Mina is also where more than 2,400 people were killed two years ago when they were crushed in a stampede.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.