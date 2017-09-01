501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Muslims around world celebrate…

Muslims around world celebrate Eid as hajj enters final days

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 1:58 am 09/01/2017 01:58am
Share

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday as some 2 million Muslim pilgrims carry out the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrimage is required of all Muslims with the means to perform once in a lifetime. For the final three days of hajj, pilgrims sleep in a large tent valley called Mina to take part in a symbolic stoning of the devil.

On Friday, pilgrims made their way toward a massive multi-story complex in Mina where pilgrims cast pebbles at three large columns. It is here where Muslims believe the devil tried to talk the Prophet Ibrahim out of submitting to God’s will.

Mina is also where more than 2,400 people were killed two years ago when they were crushed in a stampede.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?