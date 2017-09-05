501.5
Driver faces assault, DUI after plowing into party crowd

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 6:39 pm 09/05/2017 06:39pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a woman accused of injuring a pregnant woman and eight other people by plowing into a crowd while trying to drive around a Labor Day block party in Philadelphia is being charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

Police said Tuesday that 22-year-old Monique McKnight faces nine counts of aggravated assault and other offenses.

They say the woman told officers after crash that the brakes on her sport utility vehicle had failed, causing her to hit the victims. Police say nine people were injured, but none of the injuries was life-threatening.

A listed number for the defendant couldn’t be found Tuesday, and it was unclear whether she had an attorney.

