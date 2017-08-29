What’s open and closed plus trash, transit changes this Labor Day

WASHINGTON — Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed during the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4.

Federal offices and most local governments, post offices, banks, credit unions, schools and libraries will be closed.

Trash collection:

D.C.:

Sanitation services will be suspended. For once-a-week collection neighborhoods, collection will slide to the next day for the rest of the week. In twice-a-week collection neighborhoods, Monday’s and Thursday’s collections will slide to Tuesday and Friday. Tuesday’s and Friday’s collections will slide to Wednesday and Saturday.

Maryland:

Anne Arundel County: Landfill and recycling centers will close. Monday curbside trash collection will be postponed to Tuesday. Tuesday collections will occur on Wednesday.

Baltimore County: Trash and recycling are not collected, and drop-off centers are closed.

Calvert County: Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will close.

Howard County: The landfill and recycling drop-off center close. Curbside collection will not be available and will slide one day later than usual.

Prince George’s County: Curbside collection will not be available and will slide one day later than usual.

Montgomery County: Curbside collection will not be available and will slide one day later than usual.

Virginia:

Alexandria: Trash and recycling will be delayed one day, drop-off centers are closed

Arlington: Normal trash and recycling operations

Fairfax County: No curbside collection on Labor Day. Monday and Tuesday routes collected on Tuesday, then regular collection resumes.

Transit:

D.C.: Parking enforcement will be suspended, but parking restrictions in the Nationals Park neighborhood will be enforced. Streetcar parking is enforced. The DMV will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2 and on Labor Day.

Calvert County: No county bus services available.

Frederick County: TransIT services will be canceled; MARC Train and commuter buses 505 and 515 will be canceled.

PG county: Some TheBus routes will not operate.

Montgomery County: Ride On will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Arlington County: ART buses 41, 45, 51, 55 & 87 will operate on Sunday schedules. All other ART routes will not operate. The ART Customer Call Center will be closed. STAR standing order rides are not provided. The STAR call center will be closed. Riders must call the STAR call center in advance to book rides on those days and the day after.

Fairfax County: Fairfax Connector will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Prince William County: OmniRide will not operate on Labor Day.

