501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » High pressure brings high…

High pressure brings high heat to Western US

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 7:54 pm 08/30/2017 07:54pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Strong high pressure is baking much of the West in high heat, and forecasters expect the siege to last into the Labor Day weekend and likely beyond.

In northwestern Nevada desert, where thousands have gathered for the Burning Man festival, weekend temperatures are expected to top 100.

A crazy-quilt of excessive-heat warnings, watches and advisories along with warnings of high fire danger and air quality alerts due to smoke from wildfires blanketed the region Wednesday from Southern California to Washington state and as far east as Montana.

In California, inland temperatures backed off just a notch as utility crews worked to restore power to thousands after extreme heat Tuesday caused electrical distribution equipment to fail.

Utilities are continuing to ask customers to reduce power usage, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?