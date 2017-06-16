Father’s Day classics: Where to enjoy spirits and cigars with Dad

WASHINGTON — You do remember that Sunday is Father’s Day, right?

It’s not too late to book a great experience with Dad for the day, and if you and Dad are classicists, cigars and spirits could be just the trick. Nycci Nellis, of The List Are You On It, listed a few on WTOP Thursday:

DC Brau is holding a Beer and Barbecue Father’s Day Brunch at the Fairmont Hotel , on M Street in Georgetown. The brunch goes from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; from 5 to 8 p.m., their regular Smooth Jazz Sunday includes a whiskey and cigar tasting.

Quill, in The Jefferson Hotel, at 1200 16th St. NW, is having a whiskey and cigar tasting.

Bourbon Steak, at 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, is having a scotch and cigar tasting at 7 p.m.

And the Catoctin Creek distillery, in Purcellville, Virginia, is holding a master class on brandy, with four samples, as well as a cigar for the ride home.

And if you just want to splurge on a decadent dessert, Nellis suggests the Goodfellow, from District Doughnuts: Topped with Nutella and local bacon, you can get it as a cake if you order in advance and pick it up on Saturday or Sunday.

“It’s never too late” to make a good Father’s Day experience, Nellis said, “just don’t let Dad know you waited until the very last minute.”

