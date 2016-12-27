New Year’s traditions around the world

WASHINGTON — Watching the ball drop in Times Square, counting down the seconds until midnight, giving someone a big smooch at the stroke of midnight are traditions tried and true — or at least familiar — to those in the United States.
But people in other parts of the world ring in the new year in different ways. Here’s a look at some of the quirky New Year’s traditions celebrated around the globe.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments
Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.