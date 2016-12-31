1:38 am, December 31, 2016
New Year’s Eve revelers can get free cab and Metro rides

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP December 31, 2016 1:18 am 12/31/2016 01:18am
WASHINGTON — Many people in the D.C. area will ring in the New Year during a night out on the town, and revelers are being reminded that there are free options to get home after drinking.

“The busiest night of the year is what’s looming, which is New Year’s Eve,” said Kurt Erikson with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, which organizes the Sober Ride program in the D.C. area.

Erikson said last New Year’s Eve, 600 people called 1-800-200-TAXI to get a free cab ride home, and he expects more people to take advantage of the service this year.

According to WRAP, New Year’s Eve has historically been a holiday where nearly half of all traffic fatalities are caused by drunken drivers. The Sober Ride aims to prevent drivers who drink from getting behind the wheel by covering cab fares for up to $30 for partyers in the D.C. area.

The program is available to people who live in the greater D.C. area which includes:

  • Washington, D.C.
  • Montgomery County, Maryland
  • Prince George’s County, Maryland
  • Fairfax County, Virginia
  • Arlington County, Virginia
  • Eastern Loudoun, Virginia
  • Prince William County, Virginia

Metro has also announced that Miller Lite will pick up the tab for Metro trips on buses and trains, making all trips from midnight until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day free. Riders will need to have a Smart Trip card to show bus drivers, and must tap their card at the entrance to a Metro station. During the three-hour window accounts won’t be charged.

“There are more options than ever to get home safely,” Erikson said.

