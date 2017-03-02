2:22 pm, March 2, 2017
Washington, DC
Doctor charged with selling unneeded pain pill prescriptions

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 1:48 pm 03/02/2017 01:48pm
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey doctor has been charged with selling prescriptions for highly addictive opioid painkillers to people who had no medical need for them, including one man who died from an overdose.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Thursday announced the charges against Dr. Byung Kang, of Little Falls.

Kang was charged with strict liability for the drug-induced death of 26-year-old Michael Justice, of Clifton. Justice’s mother had called Kang 18 months earlier threatening to call police if he didn’t stop prescribing him oxycodone.

Kang’s attorney said he hadn’t reviewed the indictment yet.

Kang’s wife and receptionist, Soo, was charged with money laundering, conspiracy and tax-related counts.

Porrino says Kang sold 90-count prescriptions for 30 milligram oxycodone pills for $150 to $200 to numerous patients who didn’t have a medical need.

