4:01 pm, March 7, 2017
69° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Private prisons reach deal…

Private prisons reach deal with women forced to show tampons

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 3:49 pm 03/07/2017 03:49pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An agreement has been reached between the nation’s largest private prison operator and female visitors who said they had to undergo strip searches to prove they were menstruating.

A federal court order on Monday dismissed claims against Corrections Corporation of America, now named CoreCivic, and officers at Tennessee’s South Central Correctional Facility.

Neither side would discuss specifics, which suggests a confidential settlement that leaves the larger privacy rights question unresolved.

Two female visitors said CoreCivic guards made them expose their genitals to prove they were menstruating.

The Nashville-based company argued that it can require women to replace their tampons or pads in the presence of guards if they reasonably suspect visitors are bringing in contraband, but it said the guards had their backs turned in this particular case.

Topics:
Government News Health News Latest News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Private prisons reach deal…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Health News