By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP March 10, 2017 8:07 am
With the start of Daylight Saving Time, we lose an hour of sleep this weekend. Here are 5 tips to maximize your shuteye. (Getty Images/moodboard RF/moodboard)

WASHINGTON — You know the saying: spring ahead, fall back.

That means people around here will lose an hour of sleep between Saturday and Sunday, since Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 1:59:59 a.m. Sunday.

Most people will be able to get by Sunday morning with a few minutes of grumbling about feeling sleep deprived, and maybe a nap, but others have a more difficult time with the transition.

So, as they say online, here’s “5 tips to survive Daylight Saving Time”

Keep it cool: According to The Asleep to Live Institute’s Dr. Robert Oexman, the optimal temperature for sleeping is between 58 and 65 degrees. If needed, crack a window, as long as you don’t have seasonal allergies. Oexman says dropping the body’s core temperature is required to optimize sleep.

Pitch black: Complete darkness is best, which may require blackout shades or an eye mask. If you need some light, Oexman says “low blue lights” are the best options. A laptop or phone’s harsh light isn’t conducive to falling and staying asleep, so he says put the devices down at a reasonable hour.

Quiet, please: Eliminate noise in your bedroom. If necessary, use a white noise machine.

The right tools: Find the mattress and pillows that best suit your body type and sleep positions.

Don’t be a bed hog: If you sleep with a partner, Oexman suggests each person have their own sheets and blankets to avoid a tug of war.

And, don’t forget, it’s also time to change batteries in your smoke detectors.

(h/t Medical Daily)

Health News