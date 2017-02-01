The Latest: Pittsburgh testing water, adds supply stations

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on problems with Pittsburgh’s water supply (all times local):

Pittsburgh Public School officials say all schools will reopen Thursday after problems with the city’s water supply forced 22 schools and two early childhood centers to close Wednesday.

City officials say they’ve now opened 15 supply centers across the city where residents can obtain bottled water or fill jugs from metal water buffalo tanks.

The city’s water authority issued a boil-water advisory to 100,000 customers late Tuesday after state environmental tests showed insufficient chlorine in water being drawn from one city reservoir system.

That reservoir system has been taken offline, and the city is drawing water from other sources while they test the water for chlorine levels needed to satisfy the state.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says the water doesn’t have enough chlorine. Officials say that could enable giardia, a parasite that causes severe diarrhea, to grow.

The low chlorine level was discovered by state environmental officials. They have been testing the city’s water as part of an ongoing investigation into its water treatment system.

The problem prompted Pittsburgh Public Schools to close 22 schools and two early childhood centers on Wednesday.

The advisory was expected to last up to three days. The city is setting up water buffaloes and other distribution points where residents can get bottled water.

