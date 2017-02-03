12:44 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » The Latest: Firm defends…

The Latest: Firm defends work for Pittsburgh water agency

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:30 pm 02/03/2017 06:30pm
Share
This Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 photo shows a Highland Park Reservoir where low chlorine levels have caused the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to issue a precautionary boil order in the Highland Park neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Insufficient chlorine in Pittsburgh's public water supply led to the closure Wednesday of some schools and a boil-water advisory in neighborhoods that include the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. (Rebecca Droke/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on the water-quality problems this week in Pittsburgh (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The private company that previously had a management contract with Pittsburgh’s water authority is defending its work in the wake of this week’s boil-water advisory that affected 100,000 customers.

Veolia’s contract ran from mid-2012 through the end of 2015.

The Pittsburgh City Council has called for an investigation of the operations of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority as well as its contract with Veolia. It wants a probe of issues ranging from overbilling to water quality problems.

A boil-water advisory was issued this week after tests showed some water didn’t have enough chlorine to meet state standards. The order was lifted Thursday.

Veolia says the company had nothing to do with that problem. It also says it had nothing to do with the lead issues being investigated by the state, and that the water authority’s chairman has made that clear.

___

12:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh’s City Council is calling on the state to investigate the city water authority’s contract with a private corporation after this week’s boil-water advisory that affected 100,000 customers.

The council is requesting an audit and an investigation into the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority’s contract with Veolia.

The move comes after the PWSA issued a boil-water advisory Tuesday evening affecting 100,000 customers including hospitals, schools and restaurants. The advisory was lifted Thursday.

Mayor Bill Peduto said Thursday there was no trace of bacteria that can cause diarrhea in the city’s water, even though some tests Tuesday evening showed there wasn’t enough chlorine in water treated at one plant.

Council members say they also have concerns about the high lead levels in the water and the ongoing overbilling of residents.

Topics:
Government News Health News Latest News Living News Money News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » The Latest: Firm defends…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Health News