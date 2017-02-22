9:38 am, February 22, 2017
Summer Britcher out of luge finale with shoulder injury

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:01 am
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Summer Britcher will miss the final World Cup luge race of the season because of a shoulder injury she’s battled since November.

USA Luge’s medical staff recommended that Britcher shut down early and miss the finale this weekend in Altenberg, Germany. Britcher will have an MRI performed on her shoulder later this week.

Britcher won the under-23 world championship this season and will finish 10th in the women’s World Cup standings. She helped the U.S. win a bronze medal in a team relay at Lake Placid early in the season, and she had a pair of fourth-place finishes in singles events.

Britcher, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, is bidding for a spot on the team going to the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She was 15th at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Olympics
