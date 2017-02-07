3:11 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Stomach bug, the flu?…

Stomach bug, the flu? Several Tennessee school systems shut

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:01 pm 02/07/2017 03:01pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several school systems around Tennessee have temporarily closed because a number of students and teachers have come down with the flu or a stomach bug.

Tennessee Health Department spokeswoman Shelley Walker says officials are not aware of any illness outbreaks, but cautions it is still flu season. A map from the Centers for Disease Control shows that Tennessee has been one of the states hardest hit by an influenza-like illness.

Knox County school officials announced their system in eastern Tennessee would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of illness. District spokeswoman Carly Harrington said many students and teachers had been sick with respiratory illness, intestinal viruses and confirmed flu in some cases.

Local media reports say a number of districts in East and Middle Tennessee closed because of sickness.

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Stomach bug, the flu?…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Health News