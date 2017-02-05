Spiritual therapy eyed as possible treatment for PTSD

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Doctors in Georgia are exploring whether religious therapy can help veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that veterans with PTSD are often treated with medication and psychotherapy.

But Dr. Nagy Youssef, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at Augusta University, says those treatments do not address the moral injury or guilt a combat veteran may suffer after killing others.

Youssef was part of a group that put together manuals on every major religion that might be incorporated into therapy. He says they offer veterans “evidence, from the Bible or the Torah, whatever their religion is, that there is forgiveness.”

