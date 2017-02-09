12:11 am, February 9, 2017
53° Washington, DC
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

Officials: Man dies in waiting room of New York hospital ER

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 12:07 am 02/09/2017 12:07am
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state health department is investigating the death of a patient in the waiting room of a hospital emergency room.

Cayuga Medical Center president John Rudd tells the Ithaca Journal (http://ithacajr.nl/2kJmd5l ) that the 52-year-old man’s death followed “a series of breakdowns” in procedure and the hospital is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say the travel nurse’s contract was terminated. The names of the nurse and patient weren’t released.

Hospital officials say the man was brought to the hospital by ambulance after he was found sleeping on the floor of a convenience store. He was alert and communicating with staff when he arrived, but was found dead two hours later in the waiting room.

The cause of death wasn’t released.

