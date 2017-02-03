12:47 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Nanny donates portion of…

Nanny donates portion of liver to save 16-month-old’s life

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:13 pm 02/03/2017 04:13pm
Share
Kiersten Miles, left, greets Talia Rosko after a surgery Jan. 14, 2017, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where Miles donated a portion of her liver to the girl. Miles had only known the Rosko family, of Jackson, for three weeks when she learned that baby Talia had a serious disease that could turn fatal if she didn't receive a liver transplant. (Farra Rosko via AP)

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — A 16-month-old New Jersey girl’s life has been saved by her nanny, a University of Pennsylvania student who donated a portion of her liver to aid the child.

Kiersten Miles had only known the Rosko family, of Jackson, for three weeks when she learned that baby Talia had a serious disease that could turn fatal if she didn’t receive a liver transplant.

Wanting to help and knowing that her O blood type was compatible, 22-year-old Miles started researching living organ donation.

The family’s medical team informed Miles of the ramifications the procedure could have not only on Talia but also herself.

“I can never donate again,” she said, even if she is a perfect match.

Undeterred, Miles donated part of her liver at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in early January after she was determined to be a match with Talia.

“It’s such a small sacrifice when you compare it to saving a life,” Miles said. “Some of her doctors said she possibly wouldn’t have made it past 2 years old. All I had to do was be in the hospital for a week and a 5-inch scar.”

Doctors have said both Miles and Talia are recovering nicely.

“I didn’t know that she was this selfless ) I’ve come to find out that this is who she is,” Talia’s mother Farra Rosko said of Miles. “She really is an angel on earth; I know that sounds silly, but she really is.”

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Nanny donates portion of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Health News