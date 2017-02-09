6:14 pm, February 9, 2017
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » More Ruth's Salads pimento…

More Ruth’s Salads pimento cheese recalled in Southeast

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 6:02 pm 02/09/2017 06:02pm
Share

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have announced a wider recall of Ruth’s Salads products after listeria was found in a batch of the spread maker’s products at a South Carolina plant.

The South Carolina Agriculture Department said in a news release it has revoked the company’s license to make food at the Chester plant until workers can clean and disinfect the facility.

The newly recalled products include all varieties of pimento cheese and cream cheese with pineapple and pecans.

Officials say any product labeled “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC” should not be eaten and should returned for a full refund.

Pimento spread labeled “Made in Charlotte, NC” was recalled in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee last week after North Carolina agriculture officials found listeria at a different Ruth’s Salads plant.

Topics:
Consumer News Food News Government News Health News Latest News Living News Money News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » More Ruth's Salads pimento…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Health News