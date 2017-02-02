5:12 am, February 3, 2017
Metal objects in some cans prompt Skoal tobacco recall

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:41 am 02/02/2017 09:41am
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2008, file photo, Skoal smokeless tobacco is seen on display at a Costco store in Mountain View, Calif. It was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 31, 2017, that some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco are being voluntarily recalled by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company’s amid complaints of metal objects, some of them sharp, being spotted in cans. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco are being voluntarily recalled amid complaints of metal objects, some of them sharp, being spotted in cans.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says all of the recalled products were manufactured at U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company’s facility in Franklin Park, Illinois. The FDA says the company initiated the recall after getting eight consumer complaints about the metal objects in six states. The FDA says the object was visible in each case and there have been no reports of injury.

Most of the company’s cans are not affected by the recall.

A full list of the recalled products is on the FDA’s website . The agency says anyone who has one of the recalled cans can return it for a refund.

