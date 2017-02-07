11:04 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Johns Hopkins to share…

Johns Hopkins to share surgical methods with 750 hospitals

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:51 am 02/07/2017 11:51am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality has been awarded a $16 million contract to improve outcomes and experiences of surgery patients across the country.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2jYwEQD) doctors at Johns Hopkins Medicine will share with 750 other hospitals how they provide care to surgical patients in an effort to improve outcomes and reduce risks to patients.

Hopkins Institute associate professor Michael Rosen says the initiative is different because it not only focuses on safety, but on quality as well.

The effort will begin specifically with colorectal surgery patients, and will later expand.

The American College of Surgeons will collaborate on the initiative with the Hopkins Armstrong Institute. The project is being funded by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Topics:
$16 million contract Baltimore, MD News Health News Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News surgery patients
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Johns Hopkins to share…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Health News