House GOP lawmakers face tough questions on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Angry constituents have confronted Republican lawmakers at separate town halls in California and Florida, fearful of the GOP promise to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law without a comprehensive alternative.

In California, Rep. Tom McClintock faced tough questions on Saturday about health care and President Donald Trump’s agenda. He had to be escorted by police after his hour-long event. Protesters followed him, shouting “Shame on you!”

In an equally conservative district in Florida, Rep. Gus Bilirakis answered questions from frustrated town hall attendees who worried about the loss of insurance and higher premiums if the law is repealed.

The events captured on Facebook, the Saint Peters blog and news organizations echoed the angry town halls that Democrats faced in 2009 as Obama pressed for passage of his law.