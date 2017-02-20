3:36 pm, February 20, 2017
Cincinnati Zoo’s premature baby hippo gets lifesaving IV

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 3:18 pm 02/20/2017 03:18pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo says its premature baby hippo is recovering from dehydration with the help of staff from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The zoo said Monday that the 4-week-old female hippo, named Fiona, had received fluids through an IV catheter since Friday.

Veterinary staff had trouble arranging a sustained IV, so they sought help from hospital staff who work with difficult veins. The zoo says that team used ultrasound equipment to help place a lifesaving IV catheter in Fiona’s leg.

Fiona is the first Nile hippo born at the zoo in 75 years. She was born Jan. 24 at 29 pounds, well below the usual. She’s nearing 50 pounds now.

Zoo staffers have monitored her around-the-clock, providing bottle feedings and activities to help her grow and get stronger.

