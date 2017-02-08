6:12 pm, February 8, 2017
Arkansas doctors could be sued over banned abortion method

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 5:59 pm 02/08/2017 05:59pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Does an Arkansas law allow husbands to sue doctors to prevent their wives from undergoing a newly banned abortion procedure?

Abortion opponents say no. A group preparing to challenge the ban says such a lawsuit is theoretically possible but not likely.

The little-noticed clause is included in several state laws banning dilation and evacuation, but the Arkansas provision has prompted a backlash on social media.

It allows spouses, parents and legal guardians to seek an injunction against a doctor who performs the procedure. Some people have incorrectly claimed it would allow rapists to sue their victims.

Abortion-rights supporters plan to sue to stop the ban before it takes effect later this year. They say dilation and evacuation is the safest and most common abortion method used in the second trimester.

