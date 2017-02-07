11:01 am, February 8, 2017
Air base: Arizona woman burned after finding military flare

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:42 pm
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base says military officials have confirmed that a device that badly burned a Arizona woman was an Air Force flare.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says the device exploded into flames Jan. 31 when 49-year-old Diane Briscoe found it in a desert area near her Fort Thomas home and touched it with a knife.

The Sheriff’s Office says Briscoe suffered burns over the entire front portion of her body. She remains hospitalized in critical condition at the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix.

Davis-Monthan spokeswoman 2nd Lt. Sydney Smith tells the Arizona Daily Star (https://goo.gl/9LZhpT ) that how the Air Force flare ended up where Briscoe found it and how it was activated remain under investigation.

Fort Thomas is a small community about 80 miles northeast of Tucson.

This story has been corrected to say Fort Thomas is northeast of Tucson.

