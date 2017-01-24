9:50 am, January 24, 2017
Health News

Woman who maimed hand in meat slicer fall wins $1.6M verdict

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:28 am 01/24/2017 09:28am
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $1.6 million to a Pennsylvania woman who badly injured her right hand when a meat slicer fell and cut it.

The verdict was reached Friday in Northampton County.

Tanya Fuller was working for a company that sharpens kitchen equipment when she was hurt in July 2013.

She was picking up the slicer from Easton Health & Rehabilitation Center and helping an employee of Healthcare Services Group load it into her van when it fell.

Fuller sued the nursing home and the worker’s employer, saying the worker was playing with her pit bull when the slicer cut her.

Fuller had five hand surgeries. Her index finger was amputated and her thumb was fused so she can use her hand like a claw.

