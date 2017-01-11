2:03 pm, January 11, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  
LIVE EVENT The Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds the first of two days of hearings on the confirmation for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State. Listen live.

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Voters remove Colorado sheriff…

Voters remove Colorado sheriff accused of assaulting inmate

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 1:52 pm 01/11/2017 01:52pm
Share

JULESBURG, Colo. (AP) — A rural Colorado sheriff accused of taking a developmentally delayed inmate home and sexually assaulting her has been removed from office.

Tom Hanna lost a recall election in Sedgwick County on Tuesday by a vote of 944 to 89. Voters picked sheriff’s deputy Larry Neugebauer to replace him.

The alleged assault happened in August. Hanna has been charged with five crimes, including sexual assault on an at-risk victim.

The arrest affidavit says Hanna denied the allegations. According to court documents, he told an investigator that he wanted to interview the inmate after she reported having information on her cellphone about a crime but admitted making a mistake by taking her to his home.

Hanna’s lawyer didn’t return a telephone call seeking comment.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Health News Latest News Living News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Voters remove Colorado sheriff…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Health News