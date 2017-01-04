9:15 am, January 4, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Trial to begin over…

Trial to begin over meningitis outbreak that killed 64 total

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 8:58 am 01/04/2017 08:58am
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of a former top executive at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy that has been blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people in 2012.

Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of murder and other offenses under federal racketeering laws. He is the co-founder and former head pharmacist of New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Federal prosecutors allege that the center used expired ingredients and failed to follow industry cleanliness standards, resulting in tainted steroid injections. Hundreds across the country were sickened with fungal meningitis in the fall of 2012.

Cadden has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer has said that prosecutors overreached in charged him with causing deaths.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Health News Latest News Living News Money News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Trial to begin over…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Health News