The Latest: Judge says California can put warning on Roundup

A judge has tentatively ruled that California can require chemical giant Monsanto to label its popular weed-killer Roundup with warnings that it could cause cancer.

The Fresno judge on Friday tentatively dismissed a challenge by Monsanto and a citrus growers group.

The company had sued the nation’s leading agricultural producing state, saying California officials illegally based their decision for carrying the labels on an international health organization.

Monsanto’s attorney, Trenton Norris, told the judge that the warnings will drive some customers away, harming the company.

California regulators say they’re relying on a finding by the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, considered a gold standard for cancer research.

Superior Court Judge Kristi Kapetan has yet to issue a formal decision in the case, which she said would come soon.

