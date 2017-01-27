3:45 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » The Latest: Judge says…

The Latest: Judge says California can put warning on Roundup

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 3:16 pm 01/27/2017 03:16pm
Share
Containers of Roundup a weed killer is seen on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. A battle over the main ingredient in Roundup, the popular weed killer sprayed by farmers and home gardeners worldwide, is coming to a head in California, where officials want to be the first to label the chemical, glyphosate, with warnings that it could cause cancer. Chemical giant Monsanto has sued the nation's leading agricultural producer, saying state officials illegally based their decision for warning labels on an international health organization. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a battle over labelling Roundup with cancer warnings (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A judge has tentatively ruled that California can require chemical giant Monsanto to label its popular weed-killer Roundup with warnings that it could cause cancer.

The Fresno judge on Friday tentatively dismissed a challenge by Monsanto and a citrus growers group.

The company had sued the nation’s leading agricultural producing state, saying California officials illegally based their decision for carrying the labels on an international health organization.

Monsanto’s attorney, Trenton Norris, told the judge that the warnings will drive some customers away, harming the company.

California regulators say they’re relying on a finding by the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, considered a gold standard for cancer research.

Superior Court Judge Kristi Kapetan has yet to issue a formal decision in the case, which she said would come soon.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Health News Latest News Living News Money News Science News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » The Latest: Judge says…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Health News