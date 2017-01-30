9:34 am, January 31, 2017
The Latest: Foes will keep up fight as legal pot takes hold

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 11:22 am 01/30/2017 11:22am
FILE - This this Nov. 21, 2014, file photo shows medical marijuana, a pipe, rolling papers and two joints in Belfast, Maine. The first tangible results of state voters’ decision to legalize marijuana are being felt as possession and home growth of marijuana becomes legal Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Voters narrowly passed the ballot question in November, and the waiting period between the vote and legalization has expired. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on the first day of legalized marijuana in Maine (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Opponents of legalized marijuana in Maine say they will continue fighting to make sure its implementation is done with public safety in mind.

It became legal to grow and possess marijuana in Maine on Monday. But the state rulemaking process will help determine where people can buy it and use it.

Voters narrowly passed the ballot question in November.

Scott Gagnon is director of Maine’s chapter of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a group opposed to legalization.

He says those who opposed the ballot question have gone “from a campaign to doing everything we can to mitigate the risk.” He says advocates will be there every step of the way as state legislators hammer out rules governing marijuana sales.

The state has until early 2018 to craft rules.

___

12:35 a.m.

It’s a green Monday in Maine.

The first tangible results of state voters’ decision to legalize marijuana are being felt as possession and home growth of marijuana becomes legal.

Voters narrowly passed the ballot question in November, and the waiting period between the vote and legalization has expired.

Contentious aspects linger, including what rules should govern businesses that will sell marijuana, such as retail stores and social clubs. But it’s now legal to smoke it, gift it, grow it and possess up to 2.5 ounces of it.

The vote was close, and opponents are continuing to push for restrictions.

Health News