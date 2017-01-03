Texas woman critical after accidental poisoning kills kids

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Hospital officials say a Texas woman is in critical condition a day after four of her children died and five other family members were sickened by an accidental poisoning under her home.

A spokesman for University Medical Center in Lubbock says 45-year-old Martha Balderas of Amarillo is in critical condition Tuesday, a day after fire officials responded to the accidental poisoning.

BSA Health System in Amarillo says five patients are in stable condition at its hospital. Fire officials say they are Balderas’ husband and four of their children.

Authorities say poisonous gas was released when a family member used water to wash away pesticide pellets he had placed under the mobile home. Fire officials said the three boys, ages, 7, 9 and 11, and a girl age 17, died Monday.

