Sheriff who admits meth addiction charged with stealing meth

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:38 pm 01/03/2017 04:38pm
SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — A newly elected West Virginia sheriff who admitted to authorities that he was a meth addict has been charged with stealing the drug from an evidence storage area.

A criminal complaint filed by state police Tuesday in Roane County Magistrate Court says Bo Williams is charged with grand larceny.

Williams was elected as Roane County’s sheriff in November and his term started Sunday. While serving as a police officer in Spencer, Williams was placed on leave and he resigned last month after evidence went missing. The complaint says more than $1,000 in evidence was involved, mainly methamphetamine.

Prosecutor Josh Downey says Williams told him and others during a meeting that he had been addicted to meth for more than a year.

The county commission has started removal proceedings against Williams.

