5:14 pm, January 18, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Sheriff accused of meth…

Sheriff accused of meth theft pleads to felony, resigns

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 4:58 pm 01/18/2017 04:58pm
Share

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a newly elected West Virginia sheriff who admitted he was a meth addict and was charged with stealing the drug from a police locker has pleaded guilty to a felony and resigned from office.

Bo Williams entered the plea to a charge of entering without breaking Wednesday in Roane County Circuit Court.

County Prosecutor Josh Downey says Williams was accused of taking methamphetamine from the storage area when he was a Spencer police officer last fall. He resigned in December, a month after being elected sheriff. He took office this month.

According to a criminal complaint, meth was found in Williams’ desk and police vehicle. Downey said Williams told him and two others in November that he had been addicted to meth for more than a year.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Health News Latest News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Sheriff accused of meth…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Health News