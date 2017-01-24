4:34 pm, January 25, 2017
Police: Florida man stabbed dog that wouldn’t stop barking

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 7:04 am 01/24/2017 07:04am
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a South Florida man stabbed his dog in the leg with a kitchen knife when it wouldn’t stop barking.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2j02vEI ) reports the dog was injured in November but Michael O’Brien wasn’t arrested until Jan. 20, when the investigation was completed. He’s charged with cruelty to animals and was released on a $2,500 bond.

Sunrise police say the dog, named Nala, is healthy and in the custody of animal control.

Police say the 22-year-old O’Brien took the heavily bleeding dog to an animal clinic. He told the veterinarian the dog ran through a glass door. The dog needed two blood transfusions and was resuscitated by CPR.

A police report says the veterinarian doubted O’Brien’s account. A witness later told police O’Brien used a kitchen knife to stab Nala in the leg.

Records don’t say whether O’Brien has a lawyer.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

