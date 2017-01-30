7:53 am, January 30, 2017
Ohio teen zaps cop with stun gun to fulfill bucket-list wish

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 7:46 am 01/30/2017 07:46am
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Police in central Ohio have helped a teenage leukemia patient cross off a bucket-list item that was seriously shocking: She wanted to use a stun gun on someone.

Sixteen-year-old Alyssa Elkins got to do that Sunday. After a bit of training from Newark police, she zapped Sgt. Doug Bline as her supporters watched.

Bline winced and fell onto a mat, guided by spotters. He says being hit with a Taser is an unpleasant experience but it was worth it to help fulfill Alyssa’s wish.

She had made her bucket list when her leukemia returned and she decided not to undergo further treatment. The Columbus Dispatch reports she added the stun-gun item half-jokingly, after seeing video of her uncle, a state trooper, being hit with a Taser during his training.

