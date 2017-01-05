Mother pleads guilty in baby’s starvation death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman charged in the starvation death of one of her 5-month-old twin daughters has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-year-old Dionne Bishop entered the plea Thursday to murder and endangering the welfare of a child. As part of a plea agreement she was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison.

Bishop and the twins’ father were arrested in 2015 over the death of their daughter Lakia Hardy.

Officers were dispatched to the family’s Harrisburg home over the child’s difficulty breathing. She appeared malnourished and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The cause of death was starvation and dehydration. She weighed less than 5 pounds when she probably should’ve weighed about 15.

The other daughter was emaciated and near-death. She was hospitalized and survived.

The father is awaiting trial.

