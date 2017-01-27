Lawsuit: Autistic man Tasered by police

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says police in northwest Missouri allegedly punched and electroshocked an autistic man seven times.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2jxnm0S ) says the suit was filed Thursday by the parents of Christopher Kramer, who was an 18-year-old high school special education student when the incident occurred. A court has found Kramer to be an incapacitated and disabled person, which the suit says is because of his autism.

The suit alleges Kramer was found May 6 tying his shoe in the yard of a house. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper who lived there called out to Kramer, who became frightened and ran. The trooper called Maryville police, whose officers tackled Kramer to the ground and shocked him multiple times using a Taser.

Kramer was later released and not charged.

In a statement Friday, Maryville City Manager Greg McDaniel defended the city’s officers and said they didn’t know about “Kramer’s personal circumstances.”

