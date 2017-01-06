Jury: Agency at fault for woman poisoned using oven as dryer

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania housing agency has been found negligent for the carbon monoxide poisoning death of an elderly woman who used her open oven to dry clothing in 2013.

A family lawsuit claimed 77-year-old Sandra Troilo, of Monessen, died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of poor ventilation in her apartment.

A jury awarded Troilo’s family more than $800,000 in damages on Thursday. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2iY9U46) reports damages will be capped at $250,000 under state law.

Troilo’s family said energy efficient windows and a sealed door hampered the flow of air into the apartment. The family argued the Westmoreland County Housing Authority didn’t follow regulations requiring it to maintain good air quality in the apartment.

The housing agency said the woman was responsible for her own death by misusing her gas oven.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, http://pghtrib.com

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments