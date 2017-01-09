6:25 am, January 9, 2017
18° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Several school systems closed, including Calvert County Public Schools. See the full list.

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » German lawmaker's sex-on-prescription idea…

German lawmaker’s sex-on-prescription idea draws criticism

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 5:40 am 01/09/2017 05:40am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A German opposition lawmaker’s suggestion that authorities could subsidize paid sex for patients who require nursing care has drawn a critical reception.

Elisabeth Scharfenberg, the opposition Greens’ spokeswoman on care policy, told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper she could imagine authorities “financing sexual assistance.” The newspaper said the idea is based on a system in the Netherlands, under which applicants must prove a medical need and show that they can’t otherwise pay for a sex worker.

Lawmaker Karl Lauterbach of the governing Social Democrats told Monday’s Bild daily that “we don’t need paid prostitution in homes for the elderly, and certainly not on prescription.”

The German Patient Protection Foundation said people who have to fight for help on basic matters such as washing and eating have other concerns.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Health News Latest News Living News Money News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » German lawmaker's sex-on-prescription idea…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Health News