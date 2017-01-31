9:40 am, February 1, 2017
Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at Kansas State

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017
This image provided by Kansas State University shows the radiograph revealing the implantation of the pacemaker in the abdomen of a ferret at Kansas State University's Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan, Kan. The ferret, named Zelda, is recovering at home after receiving a heart pacemaker during a rare surgery at the university. Owner Carl Hobi took Zelda to the Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan after Christmas because she was diagnosed with a third-degree block in her heart, which caused a low heart beat and a lack of energy. (Kansas State University via AP)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A ferret is recovering after being fitted with a pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University.

The 4-year-old ferret, named Zelda, is owned by Carl Hobi of Olathe, who took her to the Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan, Kansas, after Christmas. Zelda had a third-degree block in her heart, which caused a low heartbeat and a lack of energy.

The university said tests determined Zelda was a good candidate for a pacemaker, although it had to be special ordered because of her veins’ small size.

The university says Zelda was released two days after the surgery and should enjoy a normal ferret lifespan, which the school’s veterinary college says generally is about 10 years.

It was the first time the center implanted a pacemaker in a ferret.

Health News