3:11 pm, January 2, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Democrats extol health care…

Democrats extol health care law in bid to derail GOP repeal

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 2:42 pm 01/02/2017 02:42pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior House Democrats are extolling the benefits of President Barack Obama’s health care law in hopes of derailing Republican plans to gut the statute.

Speaking to reporters Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the GOP will begin its “assault” on the law when the 115th Congress convenes Tuesday.

She says abolishing so-called Obamacare as Republicans have promised will force people to pay more for their health insurance while getting much less coverage than they receive through the law. She says undoing the law also will undermine Medicaid and Medicare.

Pelosi is urging people to “take a second look” at how the law has improved their lives.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer says many people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump want the health care law preserved.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Health News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Living News Money News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Democrats extol health care…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

30 recipes for your slow cooker

The best part about these hearty, comforting meals? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Recommended
Latest

Health News