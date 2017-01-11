2:04 pm, January 11, 2017
Health News

Cop gets surgeon, liver to emergency transplant after crash

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 2:00 pm 01/11/2017 02:00pm
DENVER, Pa. (AP) — A police officer responding to a crash wound up driving a surgeon, an assistant and a donated liver to a Philadelphia hospital for an emergency transplant.

Cocalico Township police Sgt. Darrick Keppley says he came upon a disabled car Saturday afternoon that had skidded off the icy roadway.

The team was transporting a liver from York Hospital to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where a patient was already in the operating room.

Keppley says he offered to help. The doctor and assistant piled into his vehicle, he switched on his lights and sirens and navigated the snowy 60 miles east to Philadelphia.

Keppley says he was hoping to get a cheesesteak but had to get back to work.

The surgeon told the York Daily Record the transplant went “very, very well.”

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News
