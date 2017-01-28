10:44 am, January 28, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Health News

Cincinnati Zoo says premature hippo begins to support weight

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:26 am 01/28/2017 10:26am
In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden a zoo employee using a bottle to provide fluids to a female Nile hippopotamus calf born to 17-year-old mother Bibi and 35-year-old father Henry Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, six weeks before the anticipated March 2017 due date, at the zoo in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Zoo staffers are providing critical care to the prematurely born baby hippo which is the first Nile hippo born there in 75 years. (Michelle Curley/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo says a prematurely born baby hippo is making progress toward standing on her own.

The zoo says the calf born early Tuesday is starting to support her weight for a few seconds at a time.

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley said Saturday the hippo has gained almost 4 pounds since birth but is still about 20 pounds under the low end of a normal birth weight of 55 to 120 pounds for a Nile hippo.

Curley says the hippo continues to receive 24-hour-a-day care including exercises to help strengthen her muscles.

The zoo says 17-year-old Bibi gave birth six weeks early to the first Nile hippo born there in 75 years.

