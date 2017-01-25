2:39 pm, January 25, 2017
LIVE EVENT Around 2 p.m., President Donald Trump will address the media after signing immigration actions to build border wall.

Bush recovering from pneumonia, could see weekend release

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:11 pm 01/25/2017 02:11pm
In this photo provided by Office of George H.W. Bush on Monday Jan. 23, 2017, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. The 92-year-old former president is still suffering from pneumonia, but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday. His wife, Barbara, has been discharged from the same facility after completing treatment for bronchitis. (Courtesy the Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush could be sent home over the weekend after being hospitalized in Houston for pneumonia.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush is experiencing a lingering cough, but his lungs are clearing.

McGrath also said Wednesday the 92-year-old Bush continues to work with physical therapists to help him regain strength.

The nation’s 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for breathing difficulties. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube. The tube was removed after a couple of days. He was moved from the ICU Monday.

Former first lady Barbara Bush spent five days at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis. She was released Monday.

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News National News
Health News