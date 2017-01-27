3:47 am, January 28, 2017
Bed bug infestation temporarily closes Alabama fire station

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 2:21 pm 01/27/2017 02:21pm
In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, Fire Chief Jeff Perkins talks about a bed bug infestation forced the shutdown of a fire station in Florence, Ala. The station will be cleaned and bedding material destroyed before it reopens. (Matt McKean/The TimesDaily via AP)

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A fire station in northwestern Alabama has had to be temporarily closed after an infestation of bed bugs sent at least one firefighter for medical treatment.

Florence city officials said in a news release Thursday that Fire Station 2 is undergoing treatment by an exterminator. The bedding will be destroyed.

Fire officials say they were notified of a potential infestation when a firefighter discovered bites on his wrist Monday. No other firefighters were noticeably affected.

Mayor Steve Holt says officials have determined the cause of the infestation and are taking preventive measures to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen at any other facility.

Station 2’s nine firefighters have been moved to two other stations, along with their trucks and equipment.

