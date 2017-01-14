9:39 am, January 14, 2017
Airport shooting highlights nexus between mentally ill, cops

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 9:30 am 01/14/2017 09:30am
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Just weeks before a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale’s airport, authorities said he walked into an FBI office in Alaska, telling agents the government was controlling his mind.

Authorities say this kind of walk-in is a daily occurrence for law enforcement agencies and the difficulty is in assessing whether there’s a credible threat or they need medical help. Authorities say it takes a tremendous amount of resources, stretching already thin budgets at local, state and federal levels.

Law enforcement says each hotline tip and visit is documented, but there is usually no record of whether someone appears to be mentally ill because authorities don’t have the expertise to make that determination.

