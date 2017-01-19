2:15 pm, January 19, 2017
LIVE EVENT The Senate Finance Committee considers Steven Mnuchin to head the U.S. Treasury Department. Listen to the hearing.

Addictive post: Police say men advertised heroin on Facebook

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 1:19 pm 01/19/2017 01:19pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four men who advertised heroin for sale on Facebook have been convicted of conspiracy to deal drugs in Atlanta.

U.S. Attorney John Horn said Atlanta police received a tip that Bernard “Big Pat” Stokley was advertising heroin on the social media site and offering “specials of the day.”

Prosecutors say Stokley and the other defendants accepted orders through Facebook and Snapchat, and arranged delivery of the drug in a neighborhood where police have made many drug busts in recent years.

Stokley, Tobias Ellison, Alvin Hughley and Vance Hoard all pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to distribute heroin. They are to be sentenced on April 20.

Ellison’s lawyer said she had no immediate comment. Attorneys for the other defendants didn’t immediately respond to messages Thursday morning.

Health News