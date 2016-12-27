2:11 pm, December 27, 2016
US doctor who survived Ebola returns to practicing medicine

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 1:53 pm 12/27/2016 01:53pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A doctor who survived Ebola after contracting the virus while treating patients in Liberia has quietly returned to practicing medicine in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2iApPbH ) reports that Dr. Kent Brantly returned to practicing medicine about a year ago. He now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, where he says some patients recognize him and bring up his battle of more than two years ago.

The 35-year-old was a JPS resident before heading to Africa.

Brantly said his health is fine and he draws on his experience in Liberia to teach the message of caring for others. He says the lesson he’s tried to preach most is “choosing compassion over fear.”

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

