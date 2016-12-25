6:57 pm, December 25, 2016
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Ex-WHAM! singer George Michael has died at age 53.

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Son of Trump's NY…

Son of Trump’s NY co-chair denounces dad for Obama comments

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 6:48 pm 12/25/2016 06:48pm
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The son of President-elect Donald Trump’s New York campaign co-chairman has denounced his father’s comments about President Barack Obama and his wife.

Carl Paladino said in remarks appearing Thursday in a weekly publication that he hoped Obama would die from mad cow disease. He called Michelle Obama a male who should be “let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe.”

Paladino founded a Buffalo development firm now run by his son, William Paladino.

The younger Paladino wrote on the company’s Facebook page that the company didn’t condone what his father said. He called the statements “disrespectful and absolutely unnecessary.”

The elder Paladino, a wealthy real estate executive and Buffalo school board member, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday he made the comments. He said in an emailed statement they had “nothing to do with race.”

The Buffalo News first reported the posting Sunday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Health News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Son of Trump's NY…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Health News