Obama’s January: Health care meeting, closing Chicago speech

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 1:17 pm 12/30/2016 01:17pm
In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama will strategize next week with Democratic lawmakers about how to prevent Republicans from destroying his Affordable Care Act. He'll also give a speech in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2017, that is expected to be his closing message as president. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

HONOLULU (AP) — President Barack Obama will strategize next week with Democratic lawmakers about how to prevent Republicans from destroying his Affordable Care Act.

He’ll also give a speech in Chicago on Jan. 10 that is expected to be his closing message as president.

Obama returns from vacation in Hawaii early next week. The White House says Obama will meet with House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday. An invitation sent to lawmakers says it’s a breakfast meeting at the Capitol Visitors Center.

The White House says Obama will also hold a live interview next Friday with news site Vox about “Obamacare.”

An invitation to Obama’s event in Chicago, obtained by The Associated Press, says it will be open to the public. The White House hasn’t confirmed that appearance.

Health News