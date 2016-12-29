7:36 pm, December 29, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Health News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Fargo diocese sues over…

Fargo diocese sues over federal health care requirements

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 6:52 pm 12/29/2016 06:52pm
Share

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Diocese of Fargo and other Catholic employers in North Dakota have filed a lawsuit to block federal mandates requiring insurance coverage for abortion and sex change operations.

The lawsuit challenges federal rules that require Catholic hospital and health care providers to perform gender transitioning procedures and abortions contrary to their own medical judgment and Catholic values. The diocese and the Catholic Benefits Association say the coverage requirements conflict with their faith.

The association’s president, Archbishop William Lori, says, “By redefining ‘sex’ to mean both ‘gender identity’ and ‘termination of pregnancy,’ the Obama administration is not only trying to sidestep Congress and impose radical new health care mandates on hospitals and employers, it is creating a moral problem for Catholic employers that must be addressed.”

Sound: Upcoming

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health News » Fargo diocese sues over…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Health News