Fargo diocese sues over federal health care requirements

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Diocese of Fargo and other Catholic employers in North Dakota have filed a lawsuit to block federal mandates requiring insurance coverage for abortion and sex change operations.

The lawsuit challenges federal rules that require Catholic hospital and health care providers to perform gender transitioning procedures and abortions contrary to their own medical judgment and Catholic values. The diocese and the Catholic Benefits Association say the coverage requirements conflict with their faith.

The association’s president, Archbishop William Lori, says, “By redefining ‘sex’ to mean both ‘gender identity’ and ‘termination of pregnancy,’ the Obama administration is not only trying to sidestep Congress and impose radical new health care mandates on hospitals and employers, it is creating a moral problem for Catholic employers that must be addressed.”

Sound: Upcoming

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments